Healthcare has long been a place you go to. What if it came to you instead?

Bringing specialist care to the heart of the community

Of course, not all clinical care or research can take place remotely. In-person interaction remains essential to many facets of healthcare. But that doesn’t mean it always needs to be tied to a fixed location that requires patients to travel. What if care moved out on wheels to travel to patients instead?



That’s exactly the premise of mobile healthcare services. For example, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, we launched a first-of-its-kind mobile Intensive Care Unit (ICU), equipped with nine beds, which can be deployed in one day to rapidly increase ICU capacity where it’s needed and enhance community outreach. Such highly flexible solutions can help mitigate the impact of future disasters and pandemics to improve access to care and avoid hospitals from being overrun.



As another example of mobile care, we have been piloting the use of health trucks in the Japanese city of Ida, bringing on-demand primary care services to patients in underserved communities where qualified healthcare professionals are in short supply. Coupled with telehealth facilities, mobile health trucks allow patients to connect with a remote clinical expert. The clinical expert, in turn, can offer virtual guidance to assist a local healthcare worker in using advanced mobile equipment such as a handheld ultrasound scanner.



While much work remains to be done to scale the use of such mobile diagnostic solutions, we believe they hold great promise for the future. Enhancing them with AI would make it even easier for local healthcare workers to acquire the right images and then interpret them correctly. That’s why we’re excited to be working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on an AI-based ultrasound application that will be designed to help nurses in low- and middle-income countries identify potential pregnancy complications at an early stage, thereby giving expecting moms a better chance of bringing a healthy child into the world. Especially in areas where the nearest hospital may be many miles away, mobile healthcare solutions can make a real difference right in the heart of the community.