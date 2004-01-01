คำค้นหา

Batteries 989803210521

Lithium Ion Battery 10.7V 7.1Ah

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery. 989803210521 is equivalent to M4605A.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Minimum shelflife
  • 4 months
Usable Life
  • 3 years or 500 full charge-discharge cycles
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • yes
CE Certified
  • yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Minimum shelflife
  • 4 months
Usable Life
  • 3 years or 500 full charge-discharge cycles
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • yes
CE Certified
  • yes
  • Do not disassemble, puncture, crush or incinerate.
  • If battery shows signs of severe swelling or damage, please discontinue use immediately.
  • Do not place battery in an environment where the temperature is above 60°C (140°F).
  • Do not use battery after immersion in water.
  • Battery should not be used with MP Monitor series.

