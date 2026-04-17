Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX

Disclaimer

1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.

2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.

3. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.

4. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.

5. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

6 Compared to the average of the other 5 Philips Ingenia MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

This content is not intended for a US audience.