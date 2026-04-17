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Clinical measurement modules
NMT Module
NMT Module
Measurement Module
Clinical measurement modules
NMT Module
Measurement Module
Clinical measurement modules
The NMT Module is a quantitative measurement of the level of muscle relaxation.
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Measure of muscle relaxation
Features
Reliability
Withstands the stress of the clinical environment
Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
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NMT Module - Philips