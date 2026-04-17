Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
Papers
Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal
Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal
Roll
Papers
Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal
Roll
Papers
Chemical/thermal paper, no header, no grid
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
Product details
Product Category
Paper
Paper Size
58.7 mm x 25 m (2.3" x 82')
Product Type
Roll
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
.480 kg
Packaging Unit
20 rolls per box
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
N/A
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
No
BPA Free
Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863301, 863310, 863365, 863300, 863320, 863303, 863311, 863366, 863302, 863321, 863304, 863322, 863277, 863278, 863279, 863283, 863360, 863359, 863380
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal Roll, header, grid - Philips