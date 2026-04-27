Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M2705A, M2703A, M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M1357A, M1364-60001, M2738A, M1365A, M2727A, M2735A, M2720A
Product Category
Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
GE Corometrics 115, 116, 118, 119, 173, 174, 120, 126, 128, 129, 250. SpaceLabs IM77.
Product Type
Direct ECG
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.200 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 25 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months +
Use with Other Supplies
989803137631; 989803137641