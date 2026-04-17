Single-patient, pediatric/adult SpO₂ clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

78% preferred the M1131A sensor¹

In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹. 1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.