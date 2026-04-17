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Newborn supplies and consumables
Super Soothie
Super Soothie
Infant Soothing
Newborn supplies and consumables
Super Soothie
Infant Soothing
Newborn supplies and consumables
The Super Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for babies with teeth who are three months or older. It is constructed from latex-free silicone.
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All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Pink and Blue colors for girls and boys
Features
Pink and Blue colors for girls and boys
The Super Soothie is available in pink and blue.
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