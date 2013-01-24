หน้าแรก
Cbl 5-lead Grabber Lead Set

Full color coded wire safety lead set with easy to manage wires, white, red, green, yellow, black. Packaged 1 set per bag. Cable length: 1.6m (5.3 ft). Must be used with trunk cable designs: M1663A. Must be ordered in pairs with M1978A.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .160 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A; M1949A; M1978A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.6 m (5.2')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

