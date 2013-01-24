หน้าแรก
Philips - คลิกที่นี่เพื่อไปที่หน้าหลัก

คำค้นหา

Diagnostic informatics

Transforming healthcare with a trusted partner

Diagnostic informatics

Transforming healthcare with a trusted partner

    Meaningful technologies to help teams at healthcare’s defining moments

    We work as trusted partners to our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey.
     

    Calls for pivotal solutions

    Our focus is on helping you achieve your goals. Like you, we’re constantly evolving. At Philips, we create solutions with the future in mind, aligning our efforts with industry standards and always with the quadruple aim in mind.

     

    You need the right building blocks to be successful. With Philips as your partner, you have access to a modular set of advanced software and informatics offerings to support your strategy and help you achieve your goals at your own pace. We innovate with purpose, providing integrated solutions to help your evolving enterprise. And we’re proud to be your partner, providing a strong informatics foundation for seamless care, helping you use information to your full advantage.

    Want to connect with a Philips representative?

    Complete the form and someone will get back to you.
    Connect with Philips

    Diagnostic informatics portfolio

    Transforming healthcare with a trusted partner

    cardiology informatics icon

    Cardiology informatics

    Learn more
    radiology informatics icon

    Radiology informatics

    Learn more
    advanced visualization icon

    Advanced visualization

    Learn more
    interoperability solutions icon

    Interoperability solutions

    Learn more
    digital pathology icon

    Digital pathology

    Learn more
    oncology informatics icon

    Precision medicine

    Learn more
    enterprise operation informatics icon

    Enterprise operational informatics

    Learn more
    enterprise imaging icon

    Enterprise imaging

    Learn more
    managed services icon

    Managed services

    Learn more

    Enterprise imaging solution
    Built on a solid foundation

    Philips is a Certified Organization for the HIMSS Analytics DIAM. 
    When you have a solid foundation, you are prepared to build and grow, no matter what changes the future holds. Philips Imaging Enterprise Solution is built on a foundation of interoperability, cybersecurity, servicing and monitoring, to keep your informatics solution connected, secure, and performing as it should.
    Discover more

    Cardiology informatics
    Comprehensive patient data. Informed clinical decisions.

    A platform that combines clinical expertise with technological innovation to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across the entire cardiovascular care continuum. Enabling you and your team to streamline workflow and improve operational performance.
    Discover more

    Interoperability
    Enhancing collaboration and patient care

    Through an open-standards based interoperability platform, Philips enables seamless patient data exchange across multiple care settings, to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time.
    See how Philips Interoperability Solutions can bring people and medical data together in your organization.
    Discover more

    Radiology informatics
    Clinical Collaboration Platform

    Capture, manage, archive and collaborate: Putting clinical images to work for healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

     Through full integration with the enterprise's electronic medical or health record, meaningful clinical data within its appropriate context is always available for delivery to key stakeholders.

    Discover more

    Advanced visualization
    One work environment, one advanced visualization solution

    Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis solution that is designated to help physicians to diagnose, follow-up, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities, with one seamless, connected workflow.
    Discover more

    Digital pathology
    A comprehensive solution to enable scalability and interoperability

    IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers an open and scalable design, providing exceptional bi-directional interoperability into your workflow and IT infrastructure. The system easily interfaces with multiple Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and a broad array of hardware, enabling efficiency gains in multisite operations.

    The system also allows for flexible interoperability with selected 3rd party formats and data.
    Discover more

    Visit the Healthcare informatics hub ›

    Supporting services

    Clinicians in a consult

    Consulting

    Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.
    Learn more
    Clinician testing a patient

    Education

    Meaningful learning for enhanced patience care. Philips Healthcare Education delivers comprehensive, clinically relevant courses, learning paths, and programs designed to help you enhance operational efficiency and deliver high quality patient care. 
    Learn more
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    สิ่งนี้หมายความว่า?
    Final CEE consent
    *Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
    services icon

    Contact Services/Support

    How can we help you?
    Questions icon

    Questions about security?

    Learn more about security

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand