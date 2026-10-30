IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Pivot Arm Wall Mount

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.
(Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated.)