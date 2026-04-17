IntelliVue MP80/90: Drager FabiusGS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-04 Kit Includes; 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS) with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Fabius GS Rear Compartment Mount for MP90 CPU; Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays.