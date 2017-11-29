Philips Respironics Amara View Under-the-nose full face mask ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge. This tube-in-front, full face mask is also designed to allow users to wear glasses, read, or watch tv at bedtime.
*This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
Features
Wide field of view
Wide field of view
It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Wide field of view
It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Quick and convenient release
Quick and convenient release
The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.
Quick and convenient release
The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.
Quick and convenient release
The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.
Easy to use
Easy to use
Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Easy to use
Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Innovative design for comfort
Innovative design for comfort
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.
Innovative design for comfort
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.
Innovative design for comfort
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.
Wide field of view Quick and convenient release Easy to use Innovative design for comfort
Show all features Show less features
Show all documentation Show less documentation
Show all specifications Show less specifications
Show all related products Show less related products
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด