Philips Respironics Amara View Under-the-nose full face mask

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge. This tube-in-front, full face mask is also designed to allow users to wear glasses, read, or watch tv at bedtime. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.