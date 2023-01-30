Flow Viewer 3D advanced visualization

Flow Viewer defines vasculature with a 3D-like appearance and reduced flash artifact, using both the velocity and power of the Doppler signal to accurately represent vascular flow topography. It enables sharper delineation of vascular flow margins as compared to traditional color mode in 100% of cases [1]. Flow Viewer is available in all flow imaging modes: color Doppler, color power angiography (CPA), directional power color angiography (dCPA,) MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) and MicroFlow Imaging-HD (MFI-HD). You can select from four levels and apply Flow Viewer real-time or during post-processing.

