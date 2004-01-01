Advanced Cart for Lumify iOS and Android setup ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
The Lumify Advanced Cart is a multi-integrated cart with adjustable tilt and swivel functions, as well as a height adjuster, providing greater flexibility for your Android or iOS tablets. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes. The 5 casters, each with a 4" twin wheel made of soft PU, allows for easy and noiseless movement and the stand's 4 locking mechanisms secure it in any position. While also providing additional features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting.
Learn more about the Advanced Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.
The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.
Features
Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.
Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.
Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management
Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management
Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.
The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.
The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.
Tablet holder Dimensions and Features
Holds tablet from 9 to 11 inches; with weight up to 1kg
Height adjustable for greater flexibility
Tilt view: 30 degrees tilt
Rotate view: 360 degrees for portrait/Landscape mode Supporting device dimensions
Thickness min: 5.7 mm
Thickness max: 20 mm Supporting devices
Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad
Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2
Future Pad FPZ10
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab ROW Advanced Cart for Lumify
Advanced Cart for Lumify Weight Height Tabletop Storage Bin (Probe holder tray assembly): Transducers holder: Printer Tray dimension Lockable storage basket Casters Tablet holder
Advanced Cart for Lumify Weight Height
