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dS MSK 16 1.5T coil

MR coil

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the lightweight dS MSK coil. It delivers flexible positioning and efficient workflow. It is composed of two distinct and flexible coils, which support optimal image quality by granting freedom in coil positioning across three dimensions. MSK exams can be performed while the posterior coils (head/neck and spine) are still present on the table – connected and actively decoupled. The coils are compatible with SmartSelect, automatically detecting and selecting the coil elements to maximize SNR for the region of interest.

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Documentation

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Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Brochure (1)

Brochure

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • dS MSK S - 19 cm
  • dS MSK M - 23 cm
  • dS MSK coil solution - 42 cm
Weight
  • dS MSK S - 0,83 kg
  • dS MSK M - 1,05 kg
  • dS MSK coil solution - 1,88 kg
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • dS MSK S - 19 cm
  • dS MSK M - 23 cm
  • dS MSK coil solution - 42 cm
Weight
  • dS MSK S - 0,83 kg
  • dS MSK M - 1,05 kg
  • dS MSK coil solution - 1,88 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • dS MSK S - 19 cm
  • dS MSK M - 23 cm
  • dS MSK coil solution - 42 cm
Weight
  • dS MSK S - 0,83 kg
  • dS MSK M - 1,05 kg
  • dS MSK coil solution - 1,88 kg
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

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การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

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