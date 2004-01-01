SureSigns HS-1 2D barcode kit

Barcode scanner complies with requirements of the Medical Device Directive, 93/42/EEC, and carries the CE-marking accordingly.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
|Unit of Measure
|
|Package Weight
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Package Weight
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Package Weight
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด