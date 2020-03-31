Transition to the future today with the next generation of Philips ventilators. The Trilogy EV300 ventilator delivers enhanced performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, so patients can be treated with a single device throughout their hospital stay, regardless of changing conditions. Trilogy EV300 is designed to stay with your patients, saving your staff time and effort as patients move between hospital departments.
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Adjustable therapy options
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Adjustable therapy options
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Efficient by design
Simplicity
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Simplicity
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Simplicity
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Easy to maintain
Maintenance and service
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Maintenance and service
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Maintenance and service
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Proactive assistance
Tailored ventilation
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Tailored ventilation
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Tailored ventilation
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Ideal for any hospital setting
Cross-setting versatility
Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.
Cross-setting versatility
Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.
Cross-setting versatility
Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.
Performance you can trust
Portability for more freedom
Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.
Portability for more freedom
Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.
Portability for more freedom
Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.
Autonomous reactions
Digital Auto-Trak
Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.
Digital Auto-Trak
Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.
Digital Auto-Trak
Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Adjustable therapy options
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Adjustable therapy options
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Efficient by design
Simplicity
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Simplicity
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Simplicity
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Easy to maintain
Maintenance and service
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Maintenance and service
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Maintenance and service
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Proactive assistance
Tailored ventilation
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Tailored ventilation
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Tailored ventilation
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Ideal for any hospital setting
Cross-setting versatility
Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.
Cross-setting versatility
Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.
Cross-setting versatility
Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.
Performance you can trust
Portability for more freedom
Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.
Portability for more freedom
Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.
Portability for more freedom
Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.
Autonomous reactions
Digital Auto-Trak
Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.
Digital Auto-Trak
Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.
Digital Auto-Trak
Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.