By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
Getting started is easy
DreamMapper is our best sleep apnea engagement tool ever:
- 58.3% more people used their therapy every night when they used DreamMapper.*
- 283.3% higher success rate for users struggling with adherence to sleep therapy **
Therapy and compliance working together
Only DreamMapper works with our Encore compliance data management system solution to offer you a cohesive package of therapy and compliance solutions
Only DreamMapper works with our Encore compliance data management system solution to offer you a cohesive package of therapy and compliance solutions
*19% of DreamMapper users used their therapy 100% of the nights over 90-days versus 12% for the Standard Care users, a 58.33% increase.
In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of the EncoreAnywhere database (see DreamMapper whitepaper) that compared DreamMapper patients (n=85,077) to users who did not use it (n=87,602).
**46% 90-day adherence rate for DreamMapper patients versus 12% for the Standard Care group, a 283.33% increase.
In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of the EncoreAnywhere database (see DreamMapper whitepaper) of struggling patients (n= 24,378).
To see which therapy devices are compatible with DreamMapper, visit www.dreammapper.com/compatible.
Visit www.dreammapper.com to see where DreamMapper is available.
Certain specifications are required: The web application works on Internet Explorer 10.0 and later, current Firefox, current Chrome and current Safari.
DreamMapper mobile app – iOS 10.0 or newer; Android 6.0 or newer.