Rapidly identifying asymptomatic patients at risk of heart failure.¹ By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured. The Fast-SENC sequence uses through-plane spatial modulation of magnetization and therefore enables pixelwise strain measurement inside the heart muscle. The data is then being processed and analyzed with MyoStrain software which generates a clinical report. With the combination of Philips Fast-SENC and MyoStrain early dysfunction of heart failure can be detected across 48 segments of the heart² in 10 minutes.

  • 1 Montenbruck M, et al. ESC Congress 2019. nr P600.
  • 2 Korosoglou G, et al. ESC Heart Failure. 2019 Aug;6(4):548-602.
  • 3 Using third party Myocardial Solutions (MyoStrain) software.
  • The application described on this page is subject to availability depending on country regulatory approvals and system compatibility. Please contact your local Philips representative.

