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Multi-Nuclei MR for 3.0T

Multi Nuclei MR

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Multi-Nuclei MR provides integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy for 3.0T for 31P, 23Na, 13C, 129Xe* and 19F* and is technically prepared for other nuclei. The integration includes a wide range of sequences (e.g. radial and very short TE possibilities) and preset procedures, automated reconstruction, image reviewing and processing analysis, and can be applied for use throughout the body. *Caution: Investigational device for imaging with this nucleus. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Clinical imaging with this nucleus requires usage of a cleared drug. No FDA-cleared drugs are currently available for this nucleus.

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Features
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Click here for more information
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Click here for more information
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².

Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Click here for more information
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Click here for more information
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
  • Nucleus -just a scan parameter
  • Workflow - Proton imaging
  • Brain exams, without switching coils
  • Improved SNR - Flex coils
See all features
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Click here for more information
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Click here for more information
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².

Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Click here for more information
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Click here for more information
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.

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การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

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