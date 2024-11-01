Multi-Nuclei MR provides integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy for 3.0T for 31P, 23Na, 13C, 129Xe* and 19F* and is technically prepared for other nuclei. The integration includes a wide range of sequences (e.g. radial and very short TE possibilities) and preset procedures, automated reconstruction, image reviewing and processing analysis, and can be applied for use throughout the body.
*Caution: Investigational device for imaging with this nucleus. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Clinical imaging with this nucleus requires usage of a cleared drug. No FDA-cleared drugs are currently available for this nucleus.
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.