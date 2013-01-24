Operational Intelligence Insights

หน้าแรก
Explore original perspectives, industry topics and expert resources to help you navigate the landscape of clinical, financial and operational challenges and opportunities in healthcare today.

Hospital Operations


Discover why and how Operational intelligence is transforming the future of hospital operations and how your healthcare system can benefit.
    Towards the virtualization of healthcare

     

    Charting the growth of virtual care modes, new patient behaviors and the opportunity for out of hospital care.
    Read the blog
    Innovating in diagnostics with new models of out of hospital care

     

    Read how new urgency due to the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated change in all sectors, including healthcare. A focus on diagnostics innovation represents the fast start opportunity to structurally embed out of hospital care and enable a significant leap forward in patient-centric, future forward care.
    Read the blog
    The responsible business of healthcare

     

    This thought-provoking article explores how to create modern healthcare systems that are both fit for purpose and purpose-full, and how to innovatively balance the clinical with the commercial to deliver better care.
    Read the article
    Why strategic technology management is emerging as a key operational discipline in healthcare

     

    In this insightful article Stephanie Holden, Director for Philips Services and Solutions UK&I offers her tips on how hospitals can partner to share the risks and rewards by creating a vendor neutral, strategic technology management plan.
    Read the article
    Unlocking the healthcare growth mindset

     

    Explore if a positive mindset is the missing factor in achieving the Quadruple Aim in healthcare.
    Read the blog
    Fast track operational efficiencies and create trusted, strategic partnerships

     

    Learn how an innovated approach to governance can influence and improve operational culture, fast track operational efficiencies and create trusted, strategic partnerships
    Read the blog

    Cybersecurity


    Discover why and how Operational Intelligence is transforming the success of medical device cybersecurity initiatives and how your healthcare system can benefit.

    Continuing Education


    Discover why and how Operational Intelligence is transforming the future of healthcare education and how your healthcare system can benefit.
