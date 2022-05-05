คำค้นหา

Nurse using the Lumify product

Made for primary care &
specialist practices

Get the whole picture from the first visit

Lumify handheld ultrasound for office practice gives you the ability to better assess patients in clinical settings outside of the hospital.

Learn how Lumify can work for you

Ultrasound image

Lumify sees what you can’t

Ultrasound exams can improve your ability to identify and successfully treat skin abscesses.

Ultrasound image early detection

Early detection can

help keep conditions

from becoming critical

Congestive heart failure is a growing issue today. Discovering it earlier with in-office ultrasound can greatly improve survival rates.

Ultrasound exam results

Exam results at your

fingertips

Lumify makes it easy to store and access patient exam results and images right from your compatible Android or iOS device. You can even share those results with colleagues for better collaboration.

What industry leaders think about Lumify

    "… the unit fits into a small bag for easy transportation and is a very intuitive, easy to use ultrasound system."
     
    Dr Sue Campbell Westerway Adjunct Associate Professor, Charles Sturt University

    "With Lumify, I am able to scan the whole day without running out of battery."
     
    Dr. Marilou de Vera, MD Cardinal Santos Medical Center

    "Lumify … does not compromise on accuracy and image quality."
     
    Dr Felicia Tan MBBS, MMed (Singapore), FRCS (Edinburgh) Director, FeM Surgery Breast Surgeon

    Get the full picture with clear whole-body imagery for a fast, accurate response during examinations.

      Lumify transducers for primary care

      Broadband product

      Lumify L12-4 broadband linear array transducer

      • 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range
      • Aperture size: 34mm
      • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advancedXRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
      • High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal, and lung
      • Center line marker
      • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable

      Curved array

      Lumify C5-2 broadband curved array transducer

      • 5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range

      • 50mm radius of curvature

      • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT

      • High-resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, OB/GYN and lung imaging preset optimizations

      • Center line marker

      • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable

      See more when it counts

      From revealing the subtle details of an image to uncovering enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment through recovery.

      Discover how Lumify works in primary care & specialty

      Nurse using the Lumify product

      Case study

      Cardiac tamponade masquerades as abdominal pain

      Phone next to the lumify product

      Tutorial

      Assessment of left ventricular function

      Patient getting treatment

      Quick guide

      POC ultrasound for soft tissue

