Breakthroughs that enhance confidence and precision in spinal surgery

All our innovations are developed in partnership with physicians, placing patient care and clinical excellence at their heart. It is our contact with surgeons, at meetings such as EUROSPINE, that drive our innovation forward. In these distanced times, we value that virtual contact all the more.

It is therefore our pleasure to show you the next generation of Philips Spine suite as well as other innovations within our fixed and mobile imaging platforms at the Virtual EUROSPINE 2020 congress.

At this year’s EUROSPINE, we announce the latest clinical findings of our exciting breakthrough technology Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation2. Hear directly from physicians working with it.

We look forward to hosting you at one of our sessions, and hope that your time at the Virtual EUROSPINE 2020 congress gives you the insights you need to drive your clinical practice forward.