Non-actionable alarms strain hospital resources, contribute to hospital alarm fatigue, and can affect the quality of your patient care. Desensitization may even become a matter of life and death.



Hospital Alarm fatigue has been identified as the top technology hazard for healthcare organizations¹ and is the subject of the Joint Commission's National Patient Safety Goals on Alarm System Management.



With our comprehensive hospital alarm fatigue management solutions and consulting services, your caregivers can get the right information at the right time for targeted care.



The problem of alarm management has become so widespread that as of December 2013, The Joint Commission introduced it as a National Patient Safety Goal (NPSG). The Joint Commission now requires its accredited hospitals to improve their alarm systems, aiming to alleviate the constant barrage of bells and whistles that are often the hallmark of a hospital stay for patients and that contribute to hospital alarm fatigue for healthcare workers. With alarms poised in first place on ECRI’s “Top 10 Health Technology Hazards” list for the fourth consecutive year, the issue of alarm management is one that is critical to patient safety for healthcare organizations.



The right systems, together with the right policies, augment your workflow to support clinical decision-making. Our alarm system management solutions contain features designed to facilitate care, improve workflow and reduce hospital alarm fatigue.



Our hospital alarm management solution is an end-to-end solution designed to help you manage alarms and reduce fatigue, while providing the information you need, when you need it, to categorize, distribute and respond—virtually wherever you are.



“If it doesn’t mean anything, then why is it going off?” This concern is all too common. Patients want to know that care providers are focused on what is important and relevant to their care and recovery. Our hospital alarm systems management solutions help you gain back patient trust by helping you manage and reduce non-actionable alarms.