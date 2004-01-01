คำค้นหา

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Cardiac imaging with MR 5300

Cardiac imaging

In this Expert Forum Webinar, Dr Martin Descalzo, Cardiac MR Coordinator at the Imaging Unit of Hospital Sagrat Cor and Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona will share his experience with MR 5300. He will mention the most important benefits from a workflow point of view such as the ease of use and fast patient positioning, and he will show the high-quality diagnostic cardiac images obtained with MR 5300.

The level of details is great. You can see all the pulmonary veins, even second and third level branches.”

Dr. Martin Descalzo

MR Coordinator at Imaging Unit of Hospital Sagrat Cor & Hospital Sant Pau, Barcelona

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

