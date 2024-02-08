A single network bridge with up to eight serial ports and small form factor, the Philips Capsule Axon hub provides robust medical device connectivity in areas with a high concentration of beds, including the ICU, PACU and NICU. The Axon delivers device data to the Capsule server via the regular hospital network, where it can be integrated into other intelligent solutions to enhance workflow and aid in clinical decision making.
Request contact
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้นI understand
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Flexible configurations
Flexible configurations
Flexible configurations
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Flexible configurations
Flexible configurations
Flexible configurations
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
ดูผลิตภัณฑ์
ดูผลิตภัณฑ์
ดูผลิตภัณฑ์
Connect your care teams to more intelligent, data-driven care with the Philips Capsule Neuron 3 clinical computing hub. Neuron 3 enables dependable connectivity to medical devices, even through power failures, network outages and patient transports. This versatile device runs Vitals Stream and Chart Xpress applications to help you create workflow efficiencies and enhance the timeliness and accuracy of data.
ดูผลิตภัณฑ์
The Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) supports proactive care across hospital departments, with potential benefits for the entire health system. When data is aggregated and presented in context to the patient, care providers can prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively and efficiently.
ดูผลิตภัณฑ์
Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR. With Chart Xpress, charting vital signs can be performed in seconds, giving care teams more time with patients.
ดูผลิตภัณฑ์
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้นI understand
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้นI understand
Select countryประเทศไทย ( ไทย)
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด