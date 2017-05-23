คำค้นหา

1-channel chemical/thermal printer paper gray, 50 mm printer paper, monitoring, defibrillator

Roll

Gray, 40 mm grid, 50 mm, monitoring, defibrillator

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Paper Roll
Paper Roll
Paper Size
  • 50 mm x 30.5 m (2'' x 100')
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1724A, M5500B
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Roll
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • No
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 rolls
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

