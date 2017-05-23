1-channel chemical/thermal printer paper gray, 50 mm printer paper, monitoring, defibrillator
Roll
ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค
- Paper Roll
-
Paper Roll
|Paper Size
|
- Product details
-
Product details
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
-
M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1724A, M5500B
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
- Paper Roll
-
Paper Roll
|Paper Size
|
- Product details
-
Product details
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
-
M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1724A, M5500B
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
- Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page Continue
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด