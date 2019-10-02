คำค้นหา

Limb clamp electrode, clothespin type, for 1/8" post end leads or 4mm banana plug leads, screw connector.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, M2662A
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .28 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 4
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
