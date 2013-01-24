หน้าแรก
Philips - คลิกที่นี่เพื่อไปที่หน้าหลัก

คำค้นหา

Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT

Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.

ติดต่อเรา

Media Gallery

Features
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Read more >

Future of MR in radiotherapy

 

Prof. Dr. Marco van Vulpen and Ir. Dr. Nico van den Berg, UMC Utrecht cancer center, the Netherlands – are talking about the collaboration with Philips, which contributes to opening new treatment pathways for MR-guided therapies.

hqdefault video thumbnail image

FieldStrength

fs responsive with magazine

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

Read articles

Articles

 

FieldStrength - MRI in Radiotherapy workflows 

FieldStrength - 3D MRI guided brachytherapy 

FieldStrength -  Ingenia solution enhances delineation for RT planning

 

  • *Compared to overlay solution.
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand