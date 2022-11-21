Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5300 series brings full functionality and supports quick, confident decision making, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5300 model offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions - all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system. The Compact 5300 series won an iF Design Award and Red Dot Product Design Award in 2021 for its easy mobility.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500 series, compatible with PureWave transducers for exceptional imaging, brings full functionality and supports quick, confident decisions wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5500 models offer a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions - all built into highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use systems. The Compact 5500 series won an iF Design Award and Red Dot Product Design Award in 2021 for its easy mobility.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV brings full functionality and first-scan answers to you, wherever you are. Offering a feature-rich core, a range of diagnostic quality solutions, enhanced cleanability and wireless connectivity and reporting, Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV is one of the most reliable and robust compact systems on the market. The Compact 5500CV system won an iF Design Award and a Red Dot Product Design award in 2021 for its easy mobility.
