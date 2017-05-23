Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility

Height adjustable control panel allows users to adjust the height of the control panel for maximum user comfort while seated or scanning while standing. Having a choice of fully articulating display arm or tilt and swivel arm allows user to position the monitor for their viewing comfort. Utility increases storage space by 2.2 L. Specially designed for storing daily utility items like tissue towels, gel bottle, transducer, and so on.