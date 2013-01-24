คำค้นหา
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Extensive fetal parameters when more information is needed
Avalon CTS for freedom of movement
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
External touch display option for flexibility
