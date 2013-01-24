By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Together with the IntelliBridge EC5 ID module, the
IntelliBridge EC10 module and EC10 Interface Board support
automatic device detection and driver selection (plug and
play).
ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค
Physical Specifications
Weight
0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
EN 60601-1-2:2015
