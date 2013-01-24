หน้าแรก
For simultaneous delivery of O2 and EtCO2 sampling

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Infant, Neonatal
Latex-free
  • Latex free
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.070 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

