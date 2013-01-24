หน้าแรก
&#034;Quick Connect&#034; Neonatal Starter Kit Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

"Quick Connect" Neonatal Starter Kit

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

Neo ECG Lead Cable 9222, 10 Neo Quadtrodes 9372A, Prep Gel 989803152291, Neo NIBP Hose 989803169421, Neo #3 BP Cuff 989803170401, Neo #5 BP Cuff 989803170421, Neo Grip Sensors 9399AN, Inf Grip Sensors 9399AI, Inf Cannulas 9014 and 9015.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Packaging
  • 9222, 9372A, 989803152291, 989803169421, 989803170401,
  • 989803170421, 9399AN, 9399AI, 9014, 9015
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 9312, 989803163121, 989803172441
Latex-free
  • Yes
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 1.170 kg
Patient Application
  • Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Expression MR200, Precess, Precess Blue, Philips MR
CE Certified
  • Yes
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
