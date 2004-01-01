Learn more about the Philips S8-3t sector array transducer in the specification table below.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Field of view
|
|Modes
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Physical dimensions
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Field of view
|
|Modes
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Physical dimensions
|
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด