eL18-4 EMT Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

eL18-4 EMT

Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

The Philips eL18-4 EMT transducer, has a built-in electromagnetic tracking (EMT) coil that allows tracking of the transducer in space used for Fusion and Navigation or for the Philips Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast) software feature. For AI Breast the integrated EM tracking coil in conjunction with a speciality mattress and tabletop field generator is used for used for breast screening exams while preserving superb image quality for full diagnostic studies. Learn more about the eL18-4 EMT ultra-broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Ultra-broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
Frequency range
  • 22-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Modes
  • Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, Variable XRES, harmonic imaging, contrast, Panoramic, and MicroFlow imaging
Applications
  • High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advamced MSK, breat and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
