Reusable Rectal Temp Probe & Well Kit predictive Temp Monitoring

Sensor

Reusable Rectal Temp Probe & Well Kit

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Rectal
Sensor Size
  • N/A
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863070, 863073, 863074, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863081, 863082, 863276, 863278
Product Category
  • Temperature
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .249 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 probe per bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

