Long Chest Lead Set AAMI and IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Long Chest shielded lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, AAMI and IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of one long 1 in 3 (Trident) lead (42" (1.07m)), 13*2 colored rings, 3 brown base rings, 3 white base rings (both AAMI and IEC), 3 banana post adapters, 1 lead separator 2.54 diameter, 4 Trident Yoke lead description labels (V1-V3, V4-V6, C1-C3, C4-C6) and instructions for use. The Trident lead comes assembled with the lead separator.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 110 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
