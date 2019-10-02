16 lead Miscellaneous Kit Spare Parts Kit Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
16 lead spare parts kit for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs. Kit contains: 9*2 colored marking clips, 4 banana post adapters, 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators 2.54 diameter, 2 lead separators 3.4 diameter and instructions for use.
