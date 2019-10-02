Shielded long limb lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, AAMI and IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 long arm leads (54" (1.37m)), 2 long leg leads (56" (1.42m)), 13*2 colored rings and 5*2 colored clips for AAMI and IEC, 4 banana post adapters and instructions for use. No clips pre-assembled.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด