Adult disposable radiolucent 3 AAMI
Electrode
Adult disposable radiolucent ECG electrode lead set; AAMI, 1 meter (39 inch) color-coded, unshielded, carbon leadwires; not for use with Philips Telemetry Systems or Monitor-Defibs.
- Product details
-
Product details
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
-
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863053, 863054, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
- ECG Electrode
-
ECG Electrode
|Material
|
|Patient Application
|
|Gel-Type
|
|Electrode Size
|
|Electrode Shape
|
|Electrode Connector Type
|
- Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
