หน้าแรก
Philips - คลิกที่นี่เพื่อไปที่หน้าหลัก

คำค้นหา

Adult disposable radiolucent 3 Electrode

Adult disposable radiolucent ECG electrode lead set, IEC; 1 meter (39 inch) color-coded, unshielded, carbon leadwires; not for use with Philips Telemetry Systems or Monitor-Defibs.

ติดต่อเรา

Media Gallery

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863053, 863054, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.420 kg
Packaging Unit
  • sold in boxes of 100 pouches (one lead set per pouch)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months unopened
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Foam
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand