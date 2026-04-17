Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863053, 863054, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Product Type
Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
2.420 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
sold in boxes of 100 pouches (one lead set per pouch)
Minimum Shelf Life
24 months unopened
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile