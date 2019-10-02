คำค้นหา

Class B USB Patient

Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Class B USB patient data cable for PageWriter TC 30 (860306), TC 50 (860310) and TC 70 (860315) Cardiographs with 5-pin instrument and 8-pin Patient Interface Module (PIM) socket. Length: 6.6" (2m). 1 cable = 1 sales unit.

ติดต่อเรา

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860311, 860315, 860316
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable = 1 sales unit
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860311, 860315, 860316
See all specifications
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860311, 860315, 860316
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable = 1 sales unit
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์.

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด