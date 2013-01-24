หน้าแรก
North American Line Cord Power

North American Line Cord 2.9 m (9.5') length

Power

North American power cord. 2.9 m (9.5') length. Can be used with 989803168221 25 foot jumper.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Expression MR200, IP5, Precess, Essential, Magnitude, 4500
Package Weight
  • 0.900 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

