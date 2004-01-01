คำค้นหา

Long Wide ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI

MR Patient Care

Formerly referred to as Advanced Filter ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. Designed to minimize the gradient artifact on the ECG trace. Cable length: 37.8 in (96.01 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179041 Multiple Patch ECG Electrodes (25).

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803179041
  • 989803183661
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

