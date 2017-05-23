คำค้นหา

Trunk cable, 5-lead, OR AAMI/IEC

ECG accessories

OR 5 lead OR ECG Trunk Cable. AAMI/IEC. Trunk can be used for either color code system AAMI and IEC.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863064
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1644A; M1645A; M1647A; M1648A; M1968A; M1971A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

