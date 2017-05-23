คำค้นหา

Shielded-Lead-Set-Snap-AAMI

Lead Set

Bedside IEC rd, 1 pack=20 lead sets

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M8105A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3536A, M3535A
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1,66 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 lead sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1668A; 989803170181
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

