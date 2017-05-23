คำค้นหา

5 lead Shielded Limb Snap (IEC)

Lead Set

5 lead IEC limb lead set with snaps. Full colored wires with large lead markings.

Documentation

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861493, 861494, 861495, M3536A, M3535A, M3536M, M3536M1, M3536M2, M3536M3, M3536M4, M3536M6, M3536MC
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.0 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1663A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.6 m (5.2')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

